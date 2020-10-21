EndSARS protests: FEC keeps mum over Lekki killings

Kindly Share This Story:

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru, Abuja

The Federal Executive Council, FEC, on Wednesday kept sealed lips over the Tuesday night gruesome murder of unarmed youths protesting against the brutality by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, a unit of the Nigeria Police Force, at the Lekki Toll Gate, Lagos, by suspected security agents.

The Council approved the bill seeking to establish a Council for Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Practice in Nigeria, the ratification of the country’s membership of the International Coffee Organisation as well as the National Policy on Plastic Waste Management in Nigeria.

Briefing State House correspondents at the end of the 19th virtual FEC meeting presided over by President Muhammadu Buhari at the Council Chamber, Presidential Villa, Abuja, the Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire said that the approved bill to establish a Council for Traditional, Alternative and Complementary Medicine Practice was meant to take the practice of traditional medicine out of obscurity.

The Health Minister said that the outbreak of COVID-19 has renewed the call for home-grown solutions to all the public health diseases and to find the value in the traditional medicines, adding that the council would offer the country the opportunity to upscale traditional medicine practice and also regulate areas of malpractice that should be checked.

Vanguard

