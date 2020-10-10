Vanguard Logo

#ENDSARS Protests: Ereyitomi urges Warri youths to remain calm

Ereyitomi

 

The member representing Warri Federal Constituency at the Federal House of Representatives, Hon. Thomas Ereyitomi  has urged members of his constituents especially the youths  to remain calm and shun anything  that may lead to breakdown of law and other in  Warri as the country continues to record protests by citizens, against the activities of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force.

 

In a statement by his Spokesman Amb.Toyin Agbolaya  in Warri the lawmaker said the State Anti Robbery Squared, SARS a unit in the Nigeria Police who have allegedly gone beyond their operating limits thereby causing the present uprising protest across the country should be reformed.

Ereyitomi acknowledged that citizens had the right to protest against any case of perceived wrong in the society, but cautioned that such right must be exercised within the ambit of the law.

The lawmaker  who is also Deputy Chairman House of Representatives Committee on Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC, further caution parents to give adequate guide  and keep focus on their children in order  for them not to be used to cause distortion to peace.

