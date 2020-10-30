Kindly Share This Story:

The leadership of Social Democratic Party (SDP) in South-West Nigeria has said that the #EndSARS protests and its aftermaths called for fairness in governance.

The party made the assertion in a communiqué on Friday at the end of a two-day South-West Leadership meeting which commenced on Wednesday in Osogbo, Osun.

The communiqué was jointly signed by the SDP Acting National Vice-Chairman, South West, Mr Bade Falade and party chairmen from Ekiti, Ogun, Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ondo states.

“We viewed critically the recent protests in the country as a manifestation of people’s right to demand fairness in governance.

“The #EndSARS protests from all indications is meant to make government more responsive to the suffering of the people and rebuilding decayed infrastructure which is universal in Nigeria.

“We believe in Social Democratic Party (SDP) as a credible alternative to other political parties who have misgoverned and misruled this country in the immediate time past,” it said.

According to the communiqué, the South-West leadership of SDP reaffirms its commitment to the spirit of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the party to do things properly and judiciously in the best interest of the party.

The communiqué said that the NWC should ensure the implementation of Article 13, Section 2, Sub-section ii of SDP constitution as it relates to filling the vacuum in the position of the National Chairman, noting that the office was currently vacant.

“We implore the rank and files of the party across the country to embrace dialogue at all times rather than resorting to unending legal actions and, or battles,” the communiqué added.

According to the communiqué, the SDP state chairmen at the meeting were Mr Ayankola Ayangbenle (Oyo), Otunba Ayo Jinadu (Ogun), Mr Femi Olaniyi (Lagos), Dr Dele Ekunola (Ekiti), Dr Sola Oladeinde (Osun) and Mr Dele Ogunbameru (Ondo).

