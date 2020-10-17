EndSARS protesters shut down Makurdi

Kindly Share This Story:

By Peter Duru – Makurdi

Thousands of youths and EndSARS protesters Saturday morning grounded activities in Makurdi the Benue state capital.

The protesters who gathered as early as 6am at IBB Square in the High Level area of the town marched through major roads in the town disrupting vehicular movement and creating gridlock around the town.

Most of the protesters who bore placards and banners with inscription like “End Police Brutality”, “End SARS Now”, “Reform Nigeria”, “Lazy Youths Are Tired”, “Sack Service Chief”, Nigerian Want Their Country Back” and “Reform the Police” conducted themselves peacefully as they walked and sang songs of solidarity.

As they sang and danced the protesters also ensured that the town was not littered as selected members took out time to pick all trashes dropped in the course of the march.

After marching through the town, the protesters again converged at the IBB Square for a break promising to resume the march much later.

One of those who led the march, Mr. Ukan Kurugh told Sunday Vanguard that it was in solidarity with youths in other parts of the country to express their desire to have Police SARS disbanded, have the Police force reformed and also ensure the security of lives and property in the country.

