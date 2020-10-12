ENDSARS protesters shut down Ilorin

Kindly Share This Story:

By Demola Akinyemi

Nigerian youths on Monday shut down Ilorin, the Kwara State capital and joined their counterparts from other states of the federation to protest against the activities of the Special anti-robbery squad (F-SARS).

Hundreds of the angry youths with various placards on ENDSARS went round Taiwo, Unity, Post Office Murtala Mohammed way, Sawmill area, Offa garage area and other major streets of Ilorin to protest an abrupt end to what they described as the nefarious activities of SARS on Nigerians, particularly the youths.

As they went around, they sensitize the residents in shops, offices and people in various vehicles and cars and sought their cooperation against the activities of the police arm.

The protesters later assembled at Challenge area of Ilorin to address the crowd before they went to government house along Ahmadu Bello way.

The protest was rancour free and non violent as the police and men of DSS monitored the protest

vanguardngr.com

