#EndSARS protesters shut Alausa Secretariat

Turn back workers

By Olasunkanmi Akoni

#EndSARS protesters in the early hours on Monday, stormed Lagos State Secretariat, Alausa, Ikeja, and shut the premises preventing workers from entering.

The protesters blocked all the entrances into the secretariat, turning back motorists and pedestrians from going in and coming out of  the premises.

The Rapid Response Squad, RRS, officers were seen patrolling to ensure safety of lives and property.

Commuters were seen stranded at bus stops due to few commercial buses on the road.

Along the Awolowo Road, Ikeja, commuters who could not find buses to board resorted to trekking to their various destinations.

Some of the areas where the protesters have occupied include; Awolowo Road, Ikeja, Lagos-Ibadan Expressway, Ikorodu Road, Funsho-Williams Avenue, Ago-Palce Way, Airport Road, LASU-Iba Road by Isheri-Roundabout, Egbe-Idimu Local Council Development Area, LCDA, among others.

