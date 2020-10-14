Breaking News
Translate

#ENDSARS protesters observe moment of silence for those killed during protests

On 2:12 pmIn News, SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:

#ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos state, today, held a moment of silence to honour those who have lost their lives during the protests.

The protests which have gone on for six days has so far been marred by use of force by police. With reports of police firing teargas, live ammunition, water cannons to disperse protesters.

On Saturday, Jimoh Ishaq, a 20-year old student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology was killed, after police opened fire on protesters in Ogbomosho, Oyo state. Others were injured in the process.

ALSO READ: Breaking: Police burst baby factory, rescue 3 pregnant women, children in C’River

On Monday, a bystander, 55-year-old Ikechukwu Ilohamauzo was killed in Ojuelegba area of Lagos state, after Police opened fire again to disperse protesters.

According to Amnesty International, ten (10) lives have been killed by the Nigeria Police during the #ENDSARS protests

Photos by Afolabi Ajayi

ALSO READ: UPDATED: Photos, videos from Lekki tollgate #ENDSARS protests

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!