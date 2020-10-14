Kindly Share This Story:

#ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki tollgate in Lagos state, today, held a moment of silence to honour those who have lost their lives during the protests.

The protests which have gone on for six days has so far been marred by use of force by police. With reports of police firing teargas, live ammunition, water cannons to disperse protesters.

On Saturday, Jimoh Ishaq, a 20-year old student of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology was killed, after police opened fire on protesters in Ogbomosho, Oyo state. Others were injured in the process.

On Monday, a bystander, 55-year-old Ikechukwu Ilohamauzo was killed in Ojuelegba area of Lagos state, after Police opened fire again to disperse protesters.

According to Amnesty International, ten (10) lives have been killed by the Nigeria Police during the #ENDSARS protests

Photos by Afolabi Ajayi

Vanguard

