EndSARS protesters’ killings: Heinous, criminal, says ASUU

By Adesina Wahab

The Academic Staff Union of Universities, ASUU, the University of Lagos, UNILAG chapter, has condemned in very strong terms the killing of innocent and defenseless youths peacefully protesting against the impunity and recklessness of members of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS, operatives.

In a statement on Wednesday by the Chairman, Dr. Dele Ashiru, the union said only a vicious nationwide hack down its youths in their prime

“When a nation viciously and malevolently hacks down its youth in the most reprehensible manner it portends danger for the entire society and a recipe for anarchy.

We commend the resilience and sense of patriotism of all the youths demanding a system change

“Our union, therefore, calls for the immediate arrest and prosecution of the masterminds of the perpetrators of this criminal act.

We commiserate with the families of those who lost their loved ones in the unwarranted massacre of innocent youths and pray for the quick recovery of those already hospitalised.

“It is obvious that with this kind of carnage, Nigeria may have a long way to go in its struggle for social emancipation.”

Vanguard

