Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: Protesters in Anambra demand release of arrested brothers in Awkuzu SARS custody (VIDEO)

Kindly Share This Story:

 

Protesters in Anambra in front of awkuzu SARS police station demanding for the release of their arrested brothers in police custody.

Also read: #EndSARS: Reckless driving kills two at Alagbado Lagos

 

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!