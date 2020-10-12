Breaking News
#ENDSARS protesters arrested will be released – Ooni assures

His Imperial Majesty Alayeluwa Arole Oduduwa Olofin Adimula, Ọ̀ọni Adeyẹ́yẹ̀ Ẹnitan Bàbátunde Ògúnwusi Ọjàjà II, Ooni of Ife, has assured Nigerians that those arrested during the ENDSARS protests would be released.

Disclosing this via his twitter handle Ooni said: “To the men and women of the Nigerian police force, be assured that this movement is also for you, we know you are humans also and your reality is as a result of your environment.

“I have been informed of many innocent souls that were arrested and currently been detained, be rest assured that I am pursuing the matter and they will be set free.

“The #ENDSARS movement has brought nothing but joy to me. Finally, the youths are awake, with one voice and a common goal.

“This movements demands better on your behalf, and is aimed at pushing the government to do better for you and elevate your standard of living. Do not persecute your advocates.

God bless Nigerian youths and God bless the Federal Republic of Nigeria. #ENDPOLICEBRUTALITY”.

