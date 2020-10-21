EndSARS Protest: UK High Commission shuts down visa centres in Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story:

The United Kingdom (UK) High Commission in Nigeria on Wednesday said it has shut down its centres in Nigeria for the next 48 hours beginning from today (Wednesday) due to the ongoing nationwide protest in the country.

It also stated that its TLS contact visa application centres in Nigeria are currently closed.

Though like its American counterpart, the UK High Commission failed to speak up on last night attacks on defenceless protesters in Lekki, Lagos State, the move by the commission is coming a few hours after the United State government did the same for its Lagos Consulate.

The commission in a brief statement on its twitter handle, @UKinNigeria, also asked applicants with appointments for Wednesday and Thursday, to reschedule their appointments from Monday, October 26th.

The statement reads: “Due to the ongoing protest in Nigeria and for the safety of both staff and applicants, our Nigeria centres will be closed for 48 hours at a minimum.

“For applicants with booked appointments within this period, please you will need to reschedule your appointment for next week, from 26th October 2020.

“We will continue to post regular updates on this page, so please keep checking back for the latest information on reopening. We sincerely apologise for the inconvenience and thank you for your understanding.”

