EndSARS Protest: Timi Frank urges youths to sustain struggle against oppression

Former Deputy National Publicity of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Comrade Timi Frank, has called on youths across the country not to drop their guards against any form of oppression in the country despite the announced dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) by the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu.

Frank, in a statement in Abuja, urged the youths to continue their protests until all victims of SARS’ brutality get justice and other anti-people policies of the Federal Government, like the recent hike in the pump price of fuel and electricity tariffs, are reversed.

He said that the protest must be sustained until other social and economic ills bedeviling the country like insecurity, corruption, hunger and unemployment are decisively addressed by the Federal Government.

He commended the Nigerian youths for their courage in the ongoing EndSARS campaign “despite harassment, intimidation and brutality by the police who were out to forcefully stop the movement.”

He commended activists like “Omoyele Sowore, Deji Adeyanju and Salihu Yakasai (suspended by Governor Abdullahi Ganduje for criticizing Buhari) as well as celebrities like Davido, Falz, Wizkid, Tiwa Savage, Runtown, Burna Boy, etc, for providing leadership and direction for the youths in resisting unjust policies of government and their agents.”

He also lauded former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and former Senate President, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki “for speaking out on behalf of Nigerians towards ending the atrocities and menace of SARS in the country.”

He insisted that Nigerians must continue to demand a complete dissolution of SARS and not a ‘mere name change’ as alluded to by the Inspector General of Police when he said that “a new Policing arrangement to address anticipated policing gaps the dissolution of SARS would cause has been evolved and shall be announced in due course.”

Frank said: “Nigerians must not give up. The youths must not give up. The National Assembly has failed the people. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) and Trade Union Congress (TUC) have compromised.

“The youths cannot afford to fail the people. Therefore the struggle must continue because our youths are not lazy.

“Dissolution of SARS is not enough. Nigerians must be vigilant to ensure that any other security outfit, either existing or yet to be formed, by the police does not end up in the shoes of the dissolved SARS.”

