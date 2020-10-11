ENDSARS Protest: Soun of Ogbomoso speaks on attack

Kindly Share This Story:

Ola Ajayi – Ibadan

Soun of Ogbomosho, Oba Jimoh Oladunni Oyewunmi has reacted to the attack in Ogbomosho.

Speaking on behalf of the monarch, his Secretary, Mr Toyin Ajamu, said, “We had been trying to appease the protesters since morning. The protesters, who introduced themselves as students, came to the palace on Saturday and we addressed them. We learned that one person died in the process.”

“Today, some of the aggrieved youth set to burn fire at the various junction leading to the police station. To prevent the matter from degenerating, Kabiyesi directed some of his chiefs to appease the protesters but they started stoning whoever came their way and threw tyres into the station.”

“The Minister of Sports, Sunday Dare visited the palace shortly before the attack on the palace while returning from the visit to the family of the deceased. They shattered windscreens of vehicles in the palace, vandalised the palace and burnt down a motorcycle.”

“We were only saved because there were burglar proofs on the windows. Nobody was injured but about 10 vehicles were vandalised, including the vehicle of Chairman. Christian Association of Nigeria, Ogbomoso North Zone, Rev. Tayo Adeyanju. The police were running for dear life so they couldn’t respond on time.

“Luckily, Kabiyesi escaped because the meeting was being held at the dining section and not the sitting room. The protesters were not able to get to where the meeting was being held.”

