#ENDSARS protest rocks Ughelli

On 4:24 pmIn Newsby
Protesters during the #ENDSARS protest in Ughelli

By Perez Brisibe

HUNDREDS of protesters Thursday marched through major streets of Ughelli in solidarity with other protesters around the country on the need to end the Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS of the Nigeria Police.

The protesters most of whom are males in their early 20s and 30s, grounded vehicular movement along major streets amidst a long entourage of exotic cars accompanying them.

Speaking on behalf of the protesters, one of their leaders who simply gave his name as Ochuko said they are protesting in solidarity with other protesters and victims of SARS brutality on the need to end SARS in the Nigeria Police.

He said: “Until now, Ughelli has been a heaven for SARS operatives who have been harassing and molesting us.

“We were supposed to protest to the Ughelli Police Area Command, but we decided to change our plans because we would not want to have a confrontation with the police, hence we have decided to just demonstrate along the major roads of Ughelli.”

