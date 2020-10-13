EndSARS protest rocks Bayelsa’s capital, Yenogoa

Kindly Share This Story:

By Emem Idio – Yenogoa

Hundreds of Bayelsa youths on Tuesday joined other Nigerians across the country to stage a peaceful protest against SARS and every form of police brutality.

The youths who wielded placards with different inscriptions marched through the ever-busy Chief Melford Okilo Road in the state capital drumming and singing and stopped at the Creek Haven’s Gate as the State Government House is called.

One of the protesters who spoke on their behalf Barr. Paraboma Nelson, said they are lending their voice to the general protests across the country calling for not just an end to SARS but an end to every form of police brutality and torture.

He said, “We want to join our voice with other Nigerians to say that there should be a stop to police brutality of Nigerian youths, as its stands, the country is already hard enough, we cannot be subjected to further and inhuman degrading treatment as Nigerians.

“We want to say there should be an end to every form of police brutality not just the SARS but to every form of police brutality.”

Addressing the protesters, Assistant Commissioner of Police, DCP Aminu AlHassan, who represented the State Commissioner of Police, said the agitations and protests have already been heard and addressed by the IGP with a proclamation banning the SARS, stressing that SARS remain dissolved and liquidated.

On police brutality, he said all cases of brutality or infringement into peoples’ right will be investigated and addressed as brutality was not a part of the police.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: