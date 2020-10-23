EndSARS Protest in Ondo: Irate youths set school shuttle buses on fire

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dayo Johnson

Youths in Okitipupa council area of Ondo state again went on rampage by setting school shuttle buses on fire.

Vanguard was informed that the shuttle buses were parked in the premises of the local government.

The youths in their hundreds reportedly invaded the council area and set the buses ablaze.

Also burnt include the prison in Okitipupa, the INEC fence and the private residence of a governorship aspirant under the APC in the state lfe Oyedele.

Details later…

