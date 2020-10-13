EndSARS protest grounds Enugu as Phyno, Flavour join

Kindly Share This Story:

Thousands of youths in Enugu State on Tuesday joined their counterpart across the country in protest against the now banned Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Popular musicians, Phyno, Flavour, Zoro, KayCee among other musicians, Tuesday led thousands of youths in protest against the dreaded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

The youths were displaying placards and chanting solidarity songs against the now dissolved police unit.

The protesters who were mostly dressed in white and black shirts marched from Okpara Square to the State Police headquarters where Commissioner of Police, Mr Ahmed Abdurahman addressed them.

According to Abdurahman who commended the protesters for conducting a peaceful protest, disclosed that the reform of Nigeria Police force is already ongoing.

While commending the Inspector general of police for displaying high level of discipline, revealed that his command had in the past dismissed about nine officers for brutalising citizens to serve as a deterrent to others.

“I commend the organisers for conducting a peaceful protest. It is a genuine protest and the IGP has commenced police reform.

“IG is a zero-tolerance person that will not allow anybody or group to dent the image of police”, he said

Earlier, a musician, Mr Chinedu Okoli, with a stage name, Flavour, had earlier listed the demands of the youths to include, an immediate release of all #EndSARS protesters, prosecution of guilty SARS operatives and a psychological evaluation of former SARS operatives among others.

At the Enugu State Government House, the protesters insisted on being addressed by the state Governor when the State Deputy Governor, Mrs Cecilia Ezeilo, attempted to address them.

The Deputy Governor, who later managed to address the protesters commended them for conducting a peaceful protest, adding that their protest is already effecting the needed change in police operation through their justified protests.

The speaker of the state House of Assembly, Chief Uchenna Ubosi addressing the protesters at the Assembly complex revealed the house had earlier in the morning deliberated on the matter.

He said that the house was in support of efforts geared towards reforming the police force to operate more professional.

