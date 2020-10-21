EndSARS Protest: Be vigilant, NUJ charges Journalists

Kindly Share This Story:

By Omeiza Ajayi – Abuja

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists, NUJ, has called on its members to remain vigilant following reports of violence in some parts of the territory over the #EndSARS protests.

Chairman of Council, Emmanuel Ogbeche, in a statement Wednesday in Abuja said it has become urgent for journalists to take their safety seriously as few colleagues have narrowly escaped lynching by suspected hoodlums.

“We call on all our members and media practitioners in general in the FCT to take their safety seriously. We have received reports of the near lynching of some journalists but relieved that none was hurt,” the statement said.

According to Ogbeche, journalists should have special numbers of other colleagues and security agencies on speed dial when covering protests and rallies.

He also urged them to wear reflective jackets identifying them as journalists as well as have their identity cards on them.

He advised extreme caution when on live broadcast in tensed areas, stressing that “we must stay alive to report.”

The NUJ FCT Council chairman called on security agencies especially the police to guarantee the safety of journalists at this difficult moment.

Vanguard News Nigeria.

Kindly Share This Story: