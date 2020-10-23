Kindly Share This Story:

The Judicial Inquiry to investigate Police Brutality and other related extrajudicial killings in Plateau has called for the submission of complaints to commence its assignments.

In a statement by the Secretary of the panel, Mr Cornelius Shobial, in Jos, the body invited the general public to submit ten copies of memoranda to the panel.

“Consequently, the general public is invited to submit ten (10) copies of Memoranda giving details of victim”), day of incidence(s), location, perpetrator,)and other related evidence that will help the panel in the discharge of its mandate.

“The Memoranda must reach the Panel’s Secretariat at Room 4, Dadin Kowa Youth Centre, Jos, on or before Tuesday 10th November 2020, within the hours of 9 a.m to 2 pm,” according to the document.

Gov. Simon Bako Lalong had constituted the panel to Investigate Complaints of Police Brutality and Related Extra-Judicial Killings In

Lalong said the panel is to receive and investigate complaint of Police Brutality and related extra-judicial killings and to evaluate evidence and draw conclusions on the validity of the complaints.

