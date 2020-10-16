ENDSARS: PDP drums support for protest

Kindly Share This Story:

Asks FG to compensate victims

By Adeola Badru

The National Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Uche Secondus, has declared support for the ongoing protest over alleged police brutality and all forms of violence against the people, adding that the Federal Government, must as a matter of necessity, do a comprehensive and holistic reform of the police.

Secondus, made the remarks on Friday, while he led the National leadership of the party on a condolence visit to Governor Seyi Makinde who lost his mother, at his Ikolaba, Ibadan residence.

While addressing newsmen, he urged the Federal Government to compensate those brutalised and killed during the protests, saying that, such a gesture, would go a long way in taking the protesting youths off the streets.

He said the party’s national leadership has met with her members at the senate to consider the various ongoing situations across the country, adding that the party is really concerned about the turn of events.

Secondus said: “We were with the Senate leadership of our party yesterday (Thursday). We support the protest because they are Nigerian youths.”

“We are concerned and we also called the President and the government of APC to do comprehensive and holistic policy and policing reform that will return the country to the place that is right for protection and safety for our people.”

“It is also important to note that all those who are brutalised and killed, the government should give them compensation. We believe that if that is done, our youths will be off the street. A country where the rule of law will come to play,” he said.

The PDP national chairman said that the visit was to condole with the governor and the family for the loss of their mother

He said: “A time like this is the time you know those who care and those who are with you. Unfortunately, we have two situations on our hands. We lost the chairman of the party in Zamfara.”

“Obviously, we divided ourselves; the Deputy National Chairman of the party left for Zamfara yesterday morning for the burial of our late chairman of the party. And I and the rest of us in the National Working Committee leadership decided yesterday to come to Ibadan today.”

“We are hereby the grace of God to console you and the rest of the members of your family. We have no other way to do it than to join you in prayers.”

“It is a very painful experience that you have to go through, sometimes alone. I know what it is because I have experienced it. It is only God that can fill the vacuum in your heart because the care of a mother is quite different from that of a father.”

“So, on behalf of the leadership of our party, we are here to console you on this condolence visit. The Lord will strengthen you. And because you are one of our best and doing good works for the people of Oyo State and at this time that you are giving out your best, suddenly, God who gives has taken your beloved mother.”

“We are here to share the pain and sorrow with you and to let you know we will continue in prayers during this period, even as we prepare for the funeral. After the funeral, we will continue to pray for you, your immediate and larger family. It is important for us to do so, having worked with you and having seen you as a man who is compassionate and cares for others.”

“ENDEARS, we are here with you and we pray that God will energise you at this period and stretch His right hand of righteousness to touch every one of the members of the family to bear this great loss.”

“Therefore, as members of the National Working Committee, we pray that God will keep you now and thereafter to make you continue to do the good work for the people of Oyo State.”

Earlier, Gov Makinde described his late mother, Chief (Mrs.) Abigail Omojolagbe Makinde, as an epitome of love and humility, despite being a disciplinarian.

He said: “I want to thank you most sincerely for this condolence visit. I want to say, on behalf of myself, my wife, immediate family, and extended family, we are very grateful and appreciative of this visit. This happened yesterday morning and you are here this morning. It shows that you truly love me. So, I want to say thank you.”

“Actually, we were preparing for my mummy’s 81st birthday, which would have been on November 7, exactly three weeks from yesterday. But who are we to question God?

“We are grateful to God for the life she lived. To us, she was an epitome of love, humility. She was tough.”

“If you see that trait in some of us, it came from her. And we also thank God that it was not like we were carrying her from one hospital to the other. She died peacefully in her sleep. So, we thank God for what He has done.”

