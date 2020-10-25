EndSARS: PDP, APC trades words over violent protests in Ekiti

Kindly Share This Story:

By Rotimi Ojomoyela – Ado-Ekiti

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State has warned that the State Governor, Dr Kayode Fayemi will be held responsible should there be a further breakdown of law and order in the State.

The party alleged that “armed thugs sponsored by the governor are now prowling the streets of Ado-Ekiti, the state Capital, attacking people and destroying properties.

The party said a guest house owned by a musician and former House of Assembly member, Dayo Akinleye (Dayo Maxima), was invaded last night by armed thugs led by one Marshal, where four persons were abducted and gunshots fired indiscriminately.

State Publicity Secretary of the PDP, Raphael Adeyanju, in a statement on Sunday, said it will get to a point that the people will be forced to defend themselves if the government that should protect them was the one unleashing thugs on them and the consequences will not be palatable for anyone.

The party accused the police of acting in support of the thugs adding that “up till now, the four people abducted by the thugs at and were dumped at the Police Headquarters in Ado Ekiti after they had been taken to the Government House where they were assaulted, are now being detained like criminals while nothing has been done to apprehend the thugs who attacked them.”

The PDP alleged that the same thugs were the ones who shot dead one Prince Sunday Ogunleye, at Oke Ureje area of Ado Ekiti on Tuesday.

“The thugs, who moved around Ado Ekiti on Tuesday, in a branded bus owned by a former APC governorship aspirant, Engr Kayode Ojo, fired the shot that killed Sunday Ogunleye, a native of Odo Ayedun Ekiti, in Ikole Local Government.

“The armed thugs that invaded GNN Guest House at Jimoh Aliu Street, Adebayo in Ado Ekiti, owned by Dayo Maxima, are known to belong to what they termed ‘Team Ekiti.’

“They are known boys of the notorious Rotimi Olanbiwonnu (Mentilo), who is an appointee of Governor Fayemi.

“The police must therefore bring these people to face the law, otherwise, those being attacked might be forced to begin to defend themselves.”

In its reaction, the All Progressives Congress in Ekiti State accused the PDP of subversive activities, alleging that a faction of the party masterminded the recent looting and brigandage that attended last week’s peaceful protest staged by the youths in the state.

A statement issued on Sunday in Ado Ekiti by its Public Relations Officer, Hon. Ade Ajayi reads alleged that the looting of the federal government silos was masterminded by PDP leaders in Ekiti state in their failed attempt to discredit the Fayemi government.

“We wish to make it clear that Ekiti is safe for the law-abiding citizens but very unsafe for criminals and their sponsors”.

“We also wish to alert the general public that Ekiti state government has no COVID-19 palliatives stored anywhere in the state, as they have been distributed long ago during the pandemic.

“The real motive of the PDP in Ekiti State after failing woefully at the 2018 gubernatorial elections has been to sneak back to power through the back door.

“The PDP hid under the recent #ENDSARS protest to sponsor thugs to hijack the peaceful protest.

“One of the PDP hoodlums called Moyinoluwa Olowoyo was recently arrested after leading the assault on the governors convoy, blockade of major streets in the state capital, rape, arson, looting, and other vices”

“We also recall that Ekiti was the only state in the southwest that enjoyed some level of peace when other states went up in flames”, the statement added.

“This was due to the proactive security measures taken by the security agents in conjunction with the State government to ensure peace. The PDP is not happy that their plans to unleash mayhem on the State under the guise of #ENDSARS protest failed.

“PDP leaders like Lere Olayinka and Dayo Maxima started inciting the people on social media that they should look for government warehouses for COVID 19 palliatives and loot as it happened in other states. This was responsible for the looting of the Silo along Polytechnic road, SEMA warehouse at adehun which was also burnt as well as the ADP warehouse and private stalls at old textile complex before the intervention of security agents who put a stop to these nefarious activities and arrested some of the hoodlums.

“Not done yet, Lere Olayinka and Dayo Maxima made GNN guest house at Adebayo in Ado Ekiti their base where they were strategizing on how to unleash terror on the state, as later discovered on the phone of the arrested Moyinoluwa. Their intention was to raze down the new Civic Centre and the Governors office. They actually attempted to invade the Governor’s office but were resisted by the combined forces of security agencies.

“Security agents were able to nip their plan in the bud by bursting the GNN Guest House where Maxima was picked up, while Lere Olayinka escaped and he is still on the run. The two culprits are Fayose’s close aides and they have been communicating with Moyinoluwa before he was apprehended”.

The party appealed to residents to be calm and assured them of their safety.

“We appeal to Ekiti people to remain calm and go about their lawful duties, as the government has made adequate provision to protect lives and properties in the state.

“The long arm of the law will definitely catch up with the arsonists and those already in the police net will be prosecuted”. the statement warned”.

