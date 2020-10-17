EndSARS: Panic as hoodlums attack protesters in Osogbo again

Kindly Share This Story:

By Shina Abubakar

In a bid to frustrate protesters agitating against police brutality in Osogbo, some suspected hoodlums on Saturday stormed the Olaiya junction, venue of the protest and attack some of the protesters.

The attack, which occured around 9am when the protesters were just gathering to commenced their daily activities, leading to panic in the area as one of the protesters, identified as Oloye suffered cutlass injury on his head and face.

Hoodlums had on Wednesday morning attack the protesters while heading to Olaiya junction from Okefia, injuring about seven of them while other run for their lives.

However, the protesters have started regrouping around Technical school with a view to returning to the venue of the protest.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Kindly Share This Story: