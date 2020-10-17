EndSARS: Our website not hacked — Edo government

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Edo State Government has debunked news making the rounds that its official website has been hacked and sensitive documents on the website leaked by the hackers.

There have been social media report that some hackers capitalizing on the endSARS protests have been compromising the website of institutions and individuals, Edo state inclusive.

But in a statement on Saturday, Special Adviser to the Governor on Media and Communication Strategy, Mr. Crusoe Osagie, said the state government’s website is up and running and not hacked as alleged.

According to him, “The threats being made by some individuals that they have hacked Edo State Government’s website and leaked sensitive documents is false.

“The state’s official website is not for hiding documents but to enlighten the public and keep them up to date with government activities and information, providing detailed insights into the administration’s people-centric projects, reforms and policies. The details being distributed as leaked materials are already in the public domain.

“More so, the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration runs an open, transparent and accountable government and therefore has nothing to hide.”

“Anyone who is seeking to know anything about the government can access them on the website as the details are in the public domain. So, you don’t need to hack our website to see things that were put there for public consumption,” Osagie added.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: