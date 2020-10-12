ENDSARS: Obaseki lauds dissolution of SARS, pledges release of arrested protesters

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu – Benin City

The Governor of Edo State Godwin Obaseki on Monday, hailed the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu for yielding to the demand of Nigerians to disband the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS).

In a statement, the governor said the dissolution of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad is a testament to people power, which is the beauty of democracy.

He said: “I appreciate the Nigeria Police Force for listening to the yearnings and concerns of the Nigerian people by disbanding its SARS unit in response to the #ENDSARS protests.

“We are appealing to the youths to reciprocate the responsiveness of the Police leadership by de-escalating the confrontations.”

“As for the peaceful protesters arrested in different locations across Edo State, I have opened discussions with the State Police Command to effect their release,” Obaseki assured.

“Once again, the resolution of this episode is a testament to people power, which is the beauty of democracy,” he added.

