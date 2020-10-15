ENDSARS: NIPR offers training to build citizens friendly police

Kindly Share This Story:

By Egufe Yafugborhi, Port-Harcourt

Nigerian Institute of Public Relations (NIPR) has pledged to assist the Federal Government’s efforts to build competent citizens friendly police by providing professional training at boosting self-esteem and commitment among police personnel.

NIPR, Rivers state chapter, in a statement in Port Harcourt by its Public Relations Officer (PRO), Chinedum Emeana, also applauded the people power demonstrated by Nigerians who risk their lives in nationwide protests towards ending police brutality, extrajudicial killings, extortion and sundry excesses against the citizenry.

The body assured the Police of its readiness to partner with the authorities to provide professional services in the police retraining programme planned for the Counter-Terrorism College, Nonwa-Tai, Rivers State, following the disbandment of SARS and creation of replacement outfit, SWAT.

“The core of our involvement in the retraining to improve Nigeria police is geared towards creating a police system that ordinary Nigerians will be proud to associate with and for those who wear the Police uniform to do so with pride as an index of national reputation”, Rivers NIPR affirmed.

Vanguard

