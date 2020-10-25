ENDSARS: NECO postpones exams indefinitely

Kindly Share This Story:

By Wole Mosadomi – Minna

Following the ongoing #ENDSARS protest across the country, the National Examinations Council,(NECO) has postponed the ongoing Senior Secondary Certificate Examinations,(SSCE) indefinitely.

This is the third postponement of the ongoing examinations within two weeks.

The Governing Board of the Council has at its Special Meeting held on Thursday, 22nd October 2020 reviewed the on-going 2020 SSCE(Internal) nationwide and concluded that it is no longer safe to continue with the examinations due to the insecurity in most parts of the country.

The Council had in a Press Release last Wednesday rescheduled some papers of the 2020 on-going SSCE.

The Board in its meeting held last Thursday however resolved to postpone the examinations indefinitely.

“In making this decision, the Board noted that due to these security challenges, some state governments imposed a curfew and closed schools in order to safeguard lives and property and

in the circumstances, it has become difficult for the Council to move examination materials across the country.

“Students in the affected locations were unable to sit for the papers already scheduled in the examination time table and the Governing Board further resolved that when normalcy returns, the Council will continue with the conduct of the examinations in all States,” the statement added.

The Council in the statement signed by its Head, Information and Public Relations Division, Azeez Sani said it regretted any inconveniences the postponement may cause its esteemed stakeholders.

It added that the Council has taken the decision in order to maintain the integrity and security of its examination procedures for the seamless conduct of the Council’s examination now and in the future.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: