EndSARS: NBA secures release of 27 arrested protesters

By Ozioruva Aliu, Benin-City

The Benin branch of Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) said since the EndSARS protest started, it has secured the release of over 27 protesters detained in various police detention facilities in the state.

A statement signed yesterday signed by the branch Chairman and Secretary, Pius Idemudia Oiwoh and Andrew O. Lawani said their release was secured after an interface between the leadership of the Bar and Commissioner of Police ,Edo State ,Johnson Babatunde Kokumo .

The statement said “The 27 Protesters were released forthwith and unconditionally following the above indicated Interventions. Recall that the President of the Bar, Olumide Akpata, the Benin branch Chairman, Pius Oiwoh and the Hon. Attorney General Edo State, Prof Yinka Omorogbe had also previously intervened in the release of protesters.

“The Nigerian Bar Association, NBA Benin Branch -the Lion Bar reiterates the rights of Citizens to freedom of Association, Peaceful Assembly, Freedom of Expression and peaceful protests as enshrined in the Chapter Four of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria,1999.

“In furtherance of this conviction ,the NBA Benin-the Lion Bar has in place the Office of the Bar Public Defender chaired by Matthew Edaghese which has been Central in the Bar, Protecting the rights of Citizens and in this period, protecting the rights of protesters.

“The NBA Benin -the Lion Bar appeals for a peaceful protest this period and insists that those who attacked peaceful protesters recently in Benin City should be brought to book and that the victims and the families of the victims be adequately compensated.”

