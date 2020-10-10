ENDSARS: NANS calls for caution

Kindly Share This Story:

Says yahoo-yahoo boys are mobilising hoodlums to protest against SARS

James Ogunnaike – Abeokuta

The National Association of Nigerian Students (NANS) has cautioned protesters who are protesting against the activities of the operatives of the Federal Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS) and other tactical units of the Police not to throw the country into unnecessary crisis.

NANS warned that the protests currently going on in some parts of the country may develop into full-blown chaos if care is not taken.

The student umbrella body in a statement, signed by its National Public Relations Officer (PRO), Comrade Adeyemi Azeez in Abeokuta, the Ogun State capital, raised the alarm that the protests had already been hijacked by hoodlums who may take advantage to wreak havoc on other law-abiding citizens of the country.

NANS said although the activities of the Police force, not only that of SARS should be reformed for optimal performance, “but we must take precautions and be careful not the set the country on fire”.

According to NANS, with the current security challenges in the country, Nigeria cannot afford a breakdown of order of national magnitude.

“Information at our disposal revealed that some hoodlums are planning to hijack the nationwide protest in a bid to cause chaos and throw the country into crisis.

“We are also aware that some internet fraudsters in a bid to continue perpetrating their criminal acts are mobilising hoodlums to protest against the activities of SARS who have been clamping down on them.

“We want to call the attention of the Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mohammed Adamu to the plans of these hoodlums and their devilish plans.

“It is important that the IGP had ordered the ban of SARS and other Tactical Units on Nigerian roads. The IGP ordered that men of the FSARS should no longer conduct checks either should mount roadblocks but the people behind these protests are not satisfied with this.

“The police should not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone caught disturbing the peace of the public or causing violence all in the name of protest.

The student body dissociated itself from the revolution now Movement, led by the Presidential candidate of African Action Congress (AAC) in the 2019 general elections, Omoyele Sowore.

The student umbrella body insisted that it will not be part of “any unlawful gathering” in the name of revolution, describing the movement as uncalled for.

According to NANS, it is insane for any reasonable Nigerian to “instigate” Nigerians against the Federal Government at a time when Nigeria is battling with myriad of security challenges.

“Exercising rights to freedom of speech, association and assembly should be with decorum and Nigerian Students will not be part of any unlawful gathering in the name of revolution.

“The “RevolutionNowMovement” call for mass action across the country against the Federal Government of Nigeria is uncalled for.

“At a time when Nigeria is battling with myriad of security challenges, no sane or right-thinking individual will be instigating the populace against the government.

“We call on Nigerian students and youth in general to always be law-abiding and not to allow anybody or agents of the fourth columnist to use them as cannon fodder”.

