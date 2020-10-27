EndSARS: Mother of alleged Lekki Tollgate shooting victim not his mother

Kindly Share This Story:

A woman who identified herself in a video released last weekend as the mother of one Anthony Okechukwu, who supposedly died from a stray bullet fired by Nigerian soldiers at the #EndSARS protest at the Lekki Tollgate last Tuesday, is not his mother but his aunt.

The video, which was shot in a bus stop in London, has since gone viral and being touted as proof of live bullets being shot at the peaceful #EndSARS protesters.

According to her, Anthony’s remains were deposited in a mortuary by friends in order to prevent the soldiers from taking them away.

Further probing by Vanguard revealed a post mortem had not been done, and neither was there a death certificate.

The woman’s interviewer in the said video who identified as one Joy Obor told Vanguard that Okechukwu was a recent graduate of Imo State University. According to her, the latter’s father is late, while the mother is mourning in Abia state. Other details are being kept under wraps, supposedly for security reasons, including the location of the mortuary.

A video made available to Vanguard, however, shows Okechukwu’s corpse in the bed of a light truck, alongside two others.

The video shows he had bled from a wound on his head, possibly from a knife or machete. The video was shot in broad daylight.

It is unclear whether this Anthony Okechukwu is the same one earlier reported to have been a former network provider marketer.

