EndSARS: Lagos panel invites LCC MD to testify about October 20 incident

By Onozure Dania, Lagos

The Lagos State Judicial Panel of Enquiry on Restitution for victims of SARS Related Abused and other matters, yesterday invited the Lekki Concession Company, (LCC), Managing Director Mr Abayomi Omomuwa to come and testify before it with regards to the events of October 20, where soldiers allegedly shot at and killed #ENDSARS protesters at the Lekki toll gate.

The head of the legal department of LCC, Mr Gbolahan Agboluwaje told the panel that they had no legal representation as they got the letter of invitation from the panel late on Wednesday.

He said ” When we received the letter on Wednesday we discovered that three things were required, which are the footage, the investigation report and any other document.

We have the footage, we have not done the investigation report and we don’t have other documents”.

Agboluwaje then asked for an adjournment to enable them to get a legal representation as they couldn’t get any since they got the letter late on Wednesday.

” We would be happy if we are given time to get a legal representation, we got a very short notice,” he said.

He said that due to the power outage, they recorded the footage at the Lekki toll gate late.

When the Chairman of the panel Justice Doris Okuwobi asked if they had the footage, Agboluwaje said ‘Yes we are prepared to show the footage.”

Mr Abiodun Owonikoko SAN also announced his appearance at the proceedings to represent Lagos State government.

He said, ” I have the instructions to represent the Lagos state government in this proceedings,”.

Justice Okuwobi said, ” Until he is represented by a counsel, we would not take his testimony, no person would be denied having any legal representation of his choice, but they should bear in mind that the terms of reference of this panel”.

The judge further said the business of the day is to take evidence of the witnesses and visit the Lekki toll gate.

Consequently, after consulting with the other members of the panel, she ordered that the panel witnesses should visit the toll gate and retire back to the venue of the sitting.

Vanguard

