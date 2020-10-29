ENDSARS: Lagos Assembly urges state govt to compensate victims

Kindly Share This Story:

….tasks youths to collaborate with govt

By Ebunoluwa Sessou

Lagos State House of Assembly has again called on the state government to ensure compensation for relations who lost their loved ones as well as those whose properties and businesses were vandalised by some miscreants who hijacked the peaceful ENDSARS protest across the state.

The House reiterate this during the 8th Constituency Stakeholders Town Hall Meeting held across all 40 local governments in the state.

Speaker of the House, Mr. Mudashiru Obasa while commending Nigerian youths for their resilience in the face of the changing socio-economic, assured that reports by the Ad-hoc committee set up by the House to investigate the level of damages will be relayed to the state government with a view to preventing a recurrence of the mayhem.

According to him, while the country is faced with COVID-19 pandemic, the civil unrest has unleased mayhem on the state by destroying the means of livelihood of citizens along with significant number of private and government properties.

“There is no gainsaying the fact that Nigeria and Lagos State in particular is currently facing three shocks of the pandemic including dwindling oil and tax revenue, contraction in global trade and economic recession.

READ ALSO:

“These realities coupled with recent youth unrest are negatively impacting on the economy of the State, hence the need to rethink our revenue generation model as a top priority in order to keep the economy of the state afloat.

In his keynote address on the theme: “Post COVID-19 Pandemic: The Challenges and Prospects, the lawmaker representing Eti-Osa II, Mr. Gbolahan Yishawu, urged the citizens of Lagos State to support the government by performing their civic roles.

He said that, efforts by the government to ease the negative effect of the pandemic on the citizens can only be possible with the support of the citizens.

“In tackling the socio-economic challenges posed by the pandemic, individuals are encouraged to look into the effective management of the various post-pandemic opportunities including business creation by exploring e-commerce, adapting to the ICT potentials, acquiring relevant skills or education while government must also invest more in e-governance to facilitate a more efficient and robust governance.

“There is need for active and positive discussions for progress of our community, local government and state in general”, he said.

Giving his stewardship in the last one year, he said, efforts were geared towards improving the livelihood of the constituents by supporting micro businesses and ensuring entrepreneurial skills among the people.

“We are creating employment, entrepreneurs and ensuring that our children who are on education achieve their goals.

“We are able to give out palliatives to over 11,000 families within the constituency. We all need to survive this recession, when there is life, there is hope”, he said.

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: