#ENDSARS: Keyamo loses Driver

Keyamo debunks reported killing of youth by SARS in Ughelli
Festus Keyamo

The Minister of State, Labour and Employment, Festus Keyamo, SAN, has announced the death of his driver late Yohanna Shankuk.

Late Shankuk died yesterday as a result of #ENDSARS protest that rocked Abuja yesterday. Narrating the incident Keyamo said: “I regret to announce that my driver, Mr. Yohanna Shankuk, died yesterday in Abuja as a result of the protests.

“A vehicle that saw advancing protesters at Berger roundabout, made a U-turn, took the one-way back and ran over him as he was making his way on foot to my private office.”

