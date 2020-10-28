EndSARS: Kano police arrest 59 looters, recover hundreds of items

Kindly Share This Story:

By Abdulmumin Murtala

The Kano police command in the aftermath of the recent End SARS protests has arrested 59 suspects accused of looting hundreds of items belonging to members of the public at the Sabon gari quarters in Kano during the recent uncoordinated protest that took place last Tuesday in Kano.

The police command in a press conference in its Kano office addressed by the PPRO Abdullahi Haruna on behalf of the Commissioner on Wednesday stated that normalcy has since returned to the state.

“With these engagements and consultations, normalcy was immediately restored in the area and Fifty Nine (59) suspects were arrested. Out of which Thirty-one (31) suspects are for looting, vandalism and malicious damage properties” he explained.

Speaking on the nature of the destruction, the PPRO said “Seven (7) Vehicles, One (1) Tricycle and Two (2) Motorcycles were burnt; Eight (8) Vehicles vandalized, Thirty-Eight (38) Shops including Galaxy Mall and Chicken Republic were looted and vandalized in the area, and Twenty Eight (28) other suspects arrested for other crimes within EndSars Protest period are under investigation.

The incident which took place on the 19/10/2020 by uncoordinated groups of protesters mobilized at Sabon Gari Quarters Kano under the cover of “EndSars Protest” and carried out procession from Sarkin Yaki Area of Sabon Gari to France Road up to Kwakwaci and Airport Road where some of protesters trespassed into a Political Party Office, removed the Flags and pelted stones.

The PPRO also gave a summary of the looted properties recovered as follows:

“Thirty-One (31) suspects were arrested for looting, vandalizing and malicious damage to public and private properties.

“Twenty Five (25) Gas Cylinders and Two (2) Fire Extinguishers, Four (4) Washing Machines Eleven (11) Refrigerators

Six (6) Generator Sets

Two (2) Grinding Machines Five (5) Motorcycles including one burnt Motorcycle.

“Five (5) Empty 10.2kg Drums Six (6) Plastic Drums Five (5) Television Sets, Two (2) Luminous 220 Inverter Batteries, One (1) Sack Containing Drugs & Injection, Nine (9) New Wrappers, One (1) New Head Gear, Ten (10) Boxes containing clothes.

“Forty Four (44) Brand New Motor Cycle Tires,

One (1) Sack Containing Motorcycle Tubes,

One (1) Cushion Chair,

Ten (10) Ceiling and Standing Fans.

“Four (4) Air Conditioners,

Twelve (12) Mattresses,

Nineteen (19) Empty Plastic Crates,

Nine (9) Pots of Different Sizes, Three (3) Alternators, One (1) Electric Kettle, Two (2) Washing Hand Sips,

Two (2) Big Gas Cookers, One (1) Bag Containing Old Clothes

One (1) Counting Machine, Eight (8) Stabilizers, Four (4) 25 Liters Jerry cans containing Palm Oil,

Six (6) Sewing Machine Bodies, One (1) Frying Machine, Seven (7) Eating Tables, Two (2) Big Coolers, Three (3) Dustbins of Different Sizes, Large number of Broken Burglaries Two (2) Iron Shelves, Some Quantities of Toilet Roles

One (1) Sack Containing Nylon Sacks, Fifteen (15) Chairs, One (1) Large Iron Cage, Two (2) Blenders

Two (2) DVD Players

One (1) Glass Stool.”

The PPRO stated on behalf of the Commissioner of Police Kano State Command, CP Habu Sani thanked the Government, Traditional Rulers, Religious and Community Leaders as well as Civil Society Organizations, Youth Groups and the Media.

He also thanked the people of Kano state for the roles they played and for their usual support, prayers, understanding, patience and cooperation “with the Police and other security agencies for maintaining peace at a time when some few misguided individuals are all out to create chaos in the State.”

He further expressed continued commitment of the police in ensuring security and safety of good people of Kano State.

Vanguard News Nigeria

