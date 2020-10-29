EndSARS: Igbo leaders vow to protect nationalities in South East

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dennis Agbo

Igbo leaders, on Thursday, promised to protect the lives of persons from other ethnic nationalities, residing in the zone.

They also sympathized with all the victims of the EndSARS protests that turned violent in most parts of Nigeria.

The leaders said that they will engage youths to ensure a sustainable peace in South East and a glorious future for their children.

In a brief communique read by Ebonyi state governor, Dave Umahi, the leaders urged for peace in the south east and asked all Igbo to remain law abiding in all parts of the country.

They promised to set up a fund to assist the victims of the crisis, including security agents and civilian victims.

“The state Governors are committed to addressing the concerns of our young people that are peculiar to vairous states and will engage the federal government and their colleagues in other states to address the issues that are national.

“We offer to protect all ethnic groups living in the south east and we thank other parts of Nigeria for protecting our people vin their areas too,” Umahi assured.

The Igbo leaders for over six hours were locked in an indoor meeting at Enugu government house.

In the security meetings were the President General of Ohanaeze Ndigbo, Chief Nnia Nwodo; Governors Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi, Dave Umahi and Okezie Ikpeazu of Enugu, Ebonyi and Abia sates, respectively. The Deputy Governors of Imo and Anambra states are also present.

Others are the Minister for Foriegn Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama; National Assembly members such as Senators Ike Ekweremadu, Sam Egwu and Rochas Okorocha. Former Governor of Enugu state, Okweseileze Nwodo; Former Minister of State for Foriegn Affairs, Chief Dubem Onyia.

Also in the meeting were traditional and religious leaders from the zone.

