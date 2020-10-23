EndSARS: Hoodlums set Chronicle Newspapers, SEMA ablaze in Calabar [VIDEO]

Kindly Share This Story:

… Don’t shoot anyone carting away food – Ayade orders

By Ike Uchechukwu

Hoodlums who broke into various warehouses belonging to government have set the State Emergency Management Agency, SEMA warehouse on fire including the Advert department of the state Newspaper Corporation in Calabar .

Vanguard learned that the hoodlums from different parts of the metropolis had earlier attacked a Warehouse at Bishop Moynah Street, another one at Ministry of Work ,Ekorinim then ,SEMA carting away COVID-19 Palliatives as well as relief materials all from Federal government and Corporate bodies.

A staff who pleaded anonymity told Vanguard that they burnt down the Advert department completely and looted some offices in the Newspaper Corporation which also houses SEMA and it’s warehouse .

“When the people came in it was very peaceful but tension grew along the line and there was stampede I can’t ascertain if any lives were lost at the moment ,it was from the stampede that the looters became violent and torched the warehouse and part of Newspaper Corporation adminstrative office ( Advert department ), he said

Meanwhile Cross River Governor, Prof Ben Ayade has ordered Security personnel not to shoot anyone at any of the location (warehouses) carrying food

In a statement on Friday signed by his Special Adviser on Media & Publicity, Mr Christian Ita stated that ,Prof .Ben Ayade has directed security agents mobilized to different locations in Calabar not to shoot at crowds that broke into some warehouses to take foodstuff meant for distribution as palliatives.

“The said foodstuff were taken delivery of about two weeks ago with distribution ongoing, especially in the rural areas.

“The governor is sad at the ugly turn of events following the hijacking of the peaceful protest against police brutality in the state”he said

Ayade urged security agents to apply the utmost restrain in trying to enforce peace, they should do so without shooting at any one.

He also appealed to everyone to give peace a chance as government works hard to meet the demands of the young people.

