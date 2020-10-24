EndSARS: Hoodlums on rampage loot NASS members’ houses, Coldstone creamery others in Calabar

Kindly Share This Story:

Destroy APC, NLC Secretariat, set INEC office ablaze

By Ike Uchechukwu – Calabar

Despite the 24 hours curfew declared by the Cross River governnent on Friday, what began as invasion of state-owned warehouses has degenerated into looting spree as hoodlums looted various establisments, malls, confectionery amongst others.

The rampage took a different dimension from arson to attack on houses of prominent politicians in the state especially National Assembly, NASS, members.

Vanguard learned hoodlums wielding axes and guns caused mayhem in Calabar including the popular Marian Road and 8 miles on the outskirt of the capital city.

Places attacked include, Nigeria Labour Congress Secretariat, INEC Municipality LG council office, CITRA, Coldstone creamery, Domino Pizza, Valuemart Mall owned wife of the former governor, Mrs Obioma Imoke, IBedmore phones, Cross River garment factory amongst others.

Recall earlier that some governnent owner office were looted while SEMA office houses the the Cross River State Newspaper Corporation were also set ablaze .

Vanguard gathered that as Saturday morning the looting which started yesterday became intensified as hoodlums succeeded in ransacking some building inside the Ayade industrial park including the garment factory .

Findings show that the houses Senator Representing Southern Senatorial District in Cross River and House of Reps member were torched at Mayne Avenue and Atimbo respectively.

