Vanguard Logo

Vanguard News

A Nigerian newspaper and Online version of the Vanguard, a daily publication in Nigeria covering Nigeria news, Niger delta, general national news, politics, business, energy, sports, entertainment, fashion,lifestyle human interest stories, etc

#EndSARS: Hoodlums attack protesters in Osogbo again

On 8:15 pmIn Newsby
Kindly Share This Story:

 

Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

In a bid to frustrate protesters agitating against police brutality in Osogbo, some suspected hoodlums on Saturday stormed the Olaiya junction, venue of the protest and attack some of the protesters.

The attack, which occurred around 9 am when the protesters were just gathering to commenced their daily activities, leading to panic in the area as one of the protesters, identified as Oloye suffered cutlass injury on his head and face.

Also read: VIDEO: Alausa #ENDSARS protesters repel armed thugs

Hoodlums had on Wednesday morning attack the protesters while heading to Olaiya junction from Okefia, injuring about seven of them while others run for their lives.

However, the protesters have started regrouping around Technical school with a view to returning to the venue of the protest.

Vanguard News

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!