#ENDSARS: Hacktivist group Anonymous issues 72-hr ‘peaceful warning’ ultimatum to FG

News, SARS Update
Popular activists/hacktivists group, Anonymous in a video that surfaced online, have issued what it terms a ‘peaceful warning’ for the Federal Government to accede to the demands of the ongoing #ENDSARS protests.

Nigerian youths have taken to the streets in protests against police brutality.

In a video that surfaced online, the group issued a 72-hour ultimatum to the Federal Government to grant the demand of the protesters.

