EndSars: Govt may want to return to status quo ― Music Star, Dampte

Music sensation, Oluyole Oluwaseun, better known as Dampte, has warned that the government may want to return to status quo on the dissolve of the defunct Special Anti-Robbery Squad, SARS.

Sharing his thoughts, after the news that the police unit has been scrapped, the Marcelina crooner also revealed the important lesson from the whole saga.

In his words: “The major lesson here is that as a people we have a voice! We have the right to demand good governance, he said.

The hitmaker, however, charged Nigerians not to relent but always stand for what they want anytime any day. “I will want us to not relent! The leaders now know the power has shifted and we can’t relent! I am proud of everyone that showed support. To those who lost someone, my sincere condolences.”

He then warned the people to be on the alert, noting that the government may want to renege on the dissolve and return to the status quo after some time.

“The fear here is that the government may try to go back to the status quo but we will be ready! Real change is what we demand and I would heed the government to learn from this episode to ensure that only properly trained personnel are appointed into any tactical or strategic policing options,” he warned.

Vanguard

