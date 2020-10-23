EndSARS: Give victims with injuries immediate free treatment, FG tells tertiary hospitals

Kindly Share This Story:

By Joseph Erunke

The federal government yesterday directed all public hospitals in the country to treat all #EndSARS protest victims with injuries free.

The Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, who gave the directive in a statement, also directed the hospitals to treat victims with injuries immediately on arrival.

In the statement issued by the Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Labour, Mr A. M. Abdullahi, the minister informed all the chief executive officers of all federal tertiary hospitals to immediately comply with the directive.

The statement read: “The Minister of Health, Dr Osagie Ehanire, has considered the probability of the need for emergency medical services as a result of civic unrest in some parts of the country and directed that casualties arriving federal tertiary sospitals with evocative injuries should not be rejected on account of inability to pay for service.

‘’All such persons are to receive treatment without delay. This administration places priority on the health and well being of citizens and residents and is committed to ensuring that lives are not lost needlessly.

“Meanwhile, all persons are reminded to still adhere under all conditions to non-pharmaceutical measures when outdoors, especially the use of face masks, hand sanitizers, and as social distancing to preserve the gains we have made in stemming community transmission of COVID-19 in Nigeria.”

READ ALSO:

‘’The Federal Ministry of Health reiterates that continuation of routine service delivery is imperative, using a high index of suspicion for COVID-19, to assure staff protection from infection, considering the ease of transmission.

‘’Chief Executive Officers of all Federal Tertiary Hospitals are to note this directive for immediate compliance.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: