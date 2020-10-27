EndSARS: Edo PCRC charges community leaders on peace

Kindly Share This Story:

By Ozioruva Aliu,

The Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC) Edo state has called on community leaders in various communities in Edo state to appeal to youth leaders in the areas to ensure peace which. It said would bring peace to the entire state.

A statement by the chairman of PCRC in the state Rev. (Mrs.) Helen Atekha-Odemwingie said the message of the #EndSARS demonstrators has been well received by the authorities.

A statement she issued yesterday reads: “We as PCRC Edo State command and indeed the entire state are deeply saddened by the loss of lives and property following the infiltration of hoodlums in the #EndSARS peaceful protests that led to its spinning out of control.

“We appeal to us not to succumb to the temptation of venting our anger and frustration on fellow citizens and the few public infrastructures that the government has managed to provide.

“The #EndSARS protesters had reasonable demands; they mean well and acted responsibly. At this time we join our voices to appeal to the authorities concerned for speedy implementation of their reasonable demands and other areas of quick wins. The people just want to be heard. When the government shows that it cares, the citizens will be pacified. Now is the time to show empathy on all sides.

“It is time for various community leaders to take charge of their circles of influence to preach peace and healing. We can reason with our young men and women to sheath their swords. We appeal to parents and guardians to rein their children in.

I also appeal to the Police and other security agencies to avoid the use of force of all forms and embrace dialogue which has proven to be a better and more effective approach.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: