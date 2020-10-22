EndSARS: Edo Assembly condemns violence, declares supports for protest

Kindly Share This Story:



By Ozioruva Aliu

BENIN CITY – THE leadership of the Edo State House of Assembly yesterday declared its support for the peaceful protest against police brutality, the #EndSARS agitation, describing it as the right of the citizens but decried the violent dimension the demonstrations have taken.

The assembly leadership in a statement issued by the Speaker, Marcus Onobun was reacting to a recorded voice that has gone where there were threats to attack government buildings in the state except hospitals.

Onobun said: “The destruction of public and private property anywhere in Edo State only serves the interest of enemies of the State and brings untold hardship to our people”.

It added that while such comment would have been considered a mere threat, “it however aligns with the worrisome pattern of destructive activities perpetrated by hoodlums who have since hijacked the well – intentioned peaceful #ENDSARS protests by youths across Nigeria”.

“The House wishes to reiterate its support for the rights of citizens to freedom of speech, expression and peaceful assembly. But , as an arm of government, we have a constitutional responsibility to ensure the full protection of lives and livelihoods of Edo people”, the statement reiterated.

The Assembly, therefore, “calls on security agencies to commit all of its resources to ensure safety of lives and property of law – abiding residents of our state. Our people desire peace and tranquility which will enable Governor Godwin Obaseki to deliver on the unequivocal mandate entrusted to him on 19th September,2020”.

