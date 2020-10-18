Kindly Share This Story:

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement (CNM) has warned against blackmailing the Nigerian Army’s operation ‘Crocodile Smile’.

According to the group, insinuations that soldiers will be used to quell the EndSARS protests across the country is totally false.

The army announced on Friday that its annual exercise will commence on Tuesday to identify, track and “counter negative propaganda” in the social media and across the cyberspace.

The operation, which is the first-ever cyber warfare exercise to be conducted in the history of the African Armed Forces, will also include identification component aimed at identifying Boko Haram terrorists fleeing from their base.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Ainoko Idoko, on Monday, the CNM said there is a deliberate plot to drag the troops into the EndSARS protests across the country to instigate the people against the Nigerian Army.

Idoko said those involved are agents of destabilization ignorant of the innovations introduced by the Chief of Army Staff Lt. Gen. T.Y Buratai and are instead propelled by the kickbacks they have received to cause disintegration of Nigeria.

The Coalition for Nigeria Movement, however, advised them to retrace their steps and act patriotically in the interest of the nation.

