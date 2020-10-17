EndSARS: Call for Buhari’s resignation unacceptable, politically instigated – NDF

Kindly Share This Story:

The National Democratic Front (NDF) has warned individuals and groups hiding under the guise of the #EndSARS protest to demand President Muhammadu Buhari’s resignation to desist.

According to the NDF, the agenda of the Organisation for Global Youth Peace Empowerment and Development Initiative (OGYPEDI) and others is unacceptable and politically motivated.

Protest across the country demanding an end to Police brutality has intensified despite disbandment of the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) and subsequent formation of the Special Weapons and Tactics Team (SWAT).

In the last couple of days, the protest has taken a violent twist, raising questions about the original intentions.

And according to the NDF, the exercise has been hijacked by “crisis entrepreneur” aiming to trigger the second phalanx of the attack on the Federal Government by creating the impression of widespread discontent.

In a statement signed by its Secretary-General, Dr. Abdulkadir Bolaji, on Saturday, the group rubbished OGYPEDI, adding that President Buhari has impacted a huge number of Nigerian youth with his National Social Investment Programmes.

The group, therefore, implored innocent Nigerians joining the protest and demanding for President Buhari’s resignation to take a deeper look at what they are taking part in and ask critical questions.

The NDF, however, warned those behind this plan that they are toying with fire and must desist for their good.

