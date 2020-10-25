Breaking News
Translate

#EndSARS: Buhari sends ministers to woo stakeholders in home states

On 11:21 amIn SARS Updateby
Kindly Share This Story:
President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his ministers to their home states in a move to douse tensions that resulted from the #ENDSARS protests, the crisis that succeeded them and then sell the Federal government’s decision to ensure police reforms and other issues the youths raised.
File photo of President Muhammadu Buhari(middle) flanked by Vice President Yemi Osinbajo (left) and IGP Mohammed Adamu at a meeting in Aso Rock.

President Muhammadu Buhari has sent his ministers to their home states in a move to douse tensions that resulted from the #ENDSARS protests, the crisis that succeeded them and then sell the Federal government’s decision to ensure police reforms and other issues the youths raised.

The Minister of Water Resources, Sulaiman Adamu, made the revelation when he visited Governor Muhammadu Abubakar of Jigawa State.

He said: “Cabinet members were directed to go to our states to solicit the support of political, traditional, religious and community leaders against the violence that emanated from #EndSARS protests.”

Details coming.

VANGUARD

Kindly Share This Story:
All rights reserved. This material and any other digital content on this platform may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, written or distributed in full or in part, without written permission from VANGUARD NEWS.

Disclaimer

Comments expressed here do not reflect the opinions of vanguard newspapers or any employee thereof.
Do NOT follow this link or you will be banned from the site!