By Charly Agwam

In line with the presidential directive to state governors to inaugurate a panel of inquiry into alleged violation of human rights by the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police Force, Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi State on Wednesday inaugurated a judicial panel of inquiry.

While inaugurating the panel at the banquet hall of government house Bauchi, the governor said the panel was set up to address violation of citizens rights in the state.

According to him, the terms of reference of the panel are to receive complaints, petitions from members of the public, identify the culprits and proffer recommendations to the government.

He further urged the Justice Habibu Idris led committee to submit their report within six months while promising that the government would implement their recommendations and prosecute the erring police officers.

Members of the committee were drawn from various sectors of the society, including the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ).

