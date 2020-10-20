EndSARS: Akeredolu, Sanwo-Olu rally southwest governors to restore normalcy

Kindly Share This Story:

As Lagos, Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, Oyo declare 24hrs curfew

By Dayo Johnson – Akure

Disturbed by the #ENDSARS protest in the South-West states, Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, SAN, and his Lagos State counterpart, Babajide Sanwo-Olu have rallied their other colleague governors to restore normalcy in the region.

Vanguard gathered that the governors in the region are disturbed because the South West States have been the epic centres where #Endsars protest has thrived in the country.

Already, governors of Ekiti, Ogun, Ondo, Osun, and Oyo have all declared a 24-hour curfew in their respective states as the crisis festered.

Akeredolu, who is also the Chairman of the South-West Governors’ Forum, according to a reliable source has interacted with his Ogun, Oyo, Ekiti, and Osun counterparts after governor Sanwo-Olu declared a 24-hour curfew following the escalation of protest in Lagos.

Recall that the Oyo State Governor, Engr. Seyi Makinde had equally directed security operatives codenamed “Operation Burst” to takeover various hotspots in Ibadan to restore normalcy.

A cabinet member in one of the states, who spoke in confidence said the deployment of soldiers was to restore or and not to intimidate the protesters.

“You know Akeredolu is the Chairman of South West Governors Forum and he is working assiduously to ensure that this protest does not lead to anarchy.

“So we are also following the advice of the chairman to ensure we restore normalcy as already spearheaded by Lagos.

“So the issue of drafting soldiers to the streets of Ibadan is not to intimidate the protesters but to ensure peace was sustained and we are declaring a 24-hour curfew after our conversation with the South West Governors’ Forum chairman.

Vanguard

