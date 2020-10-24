EndSARS: Afenifere, Ohanaeze condemn violence, destruction of properties

Kindly Share This Story:

By Dirisu Yakubu

Leaders of the Yoruba and Igbo socio-cultural groups, Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo respectively have commiserated with families who lost loved ones in the Tuesday shootings in Lekki, Lagos and called on perpetrators of violent acts to stop forthwith.

In a joint statement of condolence signed by Chiefs Reuben Fosoranti and John Nnia Nwodo, leader and President General of Afenifere and Ohanaeze Ndigbo respectively, the groups decried what they described as an attempt to sow seed of discord between the Yoruba and Igbo ethnic nationalities by those bent on taking advantage of the tension in the land to cause further division in the country.

The joint statement read: “The blood of these young ones will pursue their killers and those who ordered them to the gate of justice.

One fallout of the massacre was the looting and burning spree all over the city. “We do not endorse arson as responsible organizations and we call for a stop of the orgies.

“We have also noted the divisive attempt to use the violence to put a wedge between Yoruba and Igbo and destroy the new understanding we have built in the last 3 years.

“We reject this devilish attempt and ask the police to investigate and arraign suspected perpetrators responsible for the violence.

“The essence of law and order is for individual citizens to answer for their actions. It is where law enforcement is weak that you begin to cast ethnic slur when crimes are committed instead of holding the perpetrators.

“We appeal to our people to continue to live together in peace and harmony and not allow divisive elements to put a wedge between them. Solidarity for ever!

Ohanaeze had earlier condemned the attacks on business interests linked to Asiwaju Bola Tinubu in the wake of the protests that since turned violent, particularly in Lagos, South-West Nigeria.

