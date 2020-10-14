Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Ebirim

Afro-pop music star, Shasha Damilola Alesh popularly known as Dice Ailes, has led a group of protesters in Toronto, Canada, in the ongoing fight against police brutality in Nigeria.

In a series of post on his social media pages, the “Otedola” crooner expressed joy in the fact that Nigerian youths have remained unshaken in the face of oppression. He also stated that he, alongside fellow protesters, are not afraid to die.

While charging the President Muhammadu Buhari-led government to take responsibility, the music star explained that police brutality is a product of bad governance, and until the incumbent administration takes responsibility for extra-judicial killings, wanton arrests and dispossession of properties through physical assault and other intimidation tactics being perpetrated by men of the notorious Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) “the fight to end the lingering societal menace continues.”

ALSO READ:

Read his post below:

“Wednesday, Toronto came out in numbers to demand change. We have been deprived for so many years our rights as citizens. We are scattered all over the world, running helter-skelter from one place to another, enduring systems that weren’t designed to favour us, simply because life is unbearable in our natural home. But enough is enough.

“The new generation of Nigeria is not afraid!” Continuing, he wrote “You have turned our police brothers against us. While we fight for them, they shoot us dead in the streets. But we understand the concept of sacrifice and death. We have given ourselves up so life will be better for our own children. We understand death is inevitable so we are not afraid of your guns.

“We understand that a lot of the issues we face daily are deeply rooted in poverty. So even after we win our fight against police brutality in Nigeria. We will still fight to end poverty. Fight to end impunity. Fight to end injustice. Fight to end insecurity. The battle hasn’t ended, it has only just begun.”

Vanguard

Kindly Share This Story: