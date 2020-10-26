Emirates launches global enlightenment film on human trafficking

Kindly Share This Story:

By Juliet Umeh

An innovation airline, Emirates in collaboration with actor Liam Neeson, said it has launched It’s a Penalty’s campaign’s newest global film, ‘ice’ to keep the world abreast of the tricks surrounding human trafficking.

It said the film creates awareness about human trafficking so that suspected cases can be identified and reported, thereby protecting and preventing those at risk of becoming victims.

According to the company, henceforth, it will be airing the film on its ‘ice’ in-flight entertainment system on all flights from October, with the hope to shine a light on this global problem and help more people understand what human trafficking is.

It said Nigerian travellers can watch this film while on board as one of the world’s largest connector of people and places, nothing that it is committed to playing its part to help stem this crime against humanity.

The company recalled: “The Emirates Group has an anti-slavery and human trafficking policy, and publishes transparency statements on the Modern Slavery Act annually as part of its ongoing commitment to combat this crime.

“Through its security division, Emirates works with government agencies and organizations including the International Air Transport Association, IATA, the US Overseas Security Advisory Council, OSAC, and United Nations Office on Drug and Crimes, UNODC, on efforts to improve awareness of human trafficking and co-operate on effective response strategies within the air transport industry.

“Recognizing that the frontline employees at the airport and onboard flights are uniquely placed to look out for this type of crime, Emirates has for several years invested in training programmes to help its airport and crew workforce to be aware of this crime, and give them the tools to identify and report suspected cases of human trafficking to the appropriate law enforcement organizations.

“At Emirates’ hub at Dubai International Airport, a team of aviation security personnel received special training from the embassy partners on how to spot potential human traffickers while checking travel documents and conduct passenger profiling and behavioural analysis,” the company said.

